New Analyst Forecast: $PECO Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PECO. Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a price target of 37.0 for PECO.
$PECO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PECO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $37.0 on 07/17/2025
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 07/02/2025
- Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $36.0 on 03/26/2025
$PECO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $PECO stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 676,856 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,698,475
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 649,820 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,711,931
- FMR LLC added 617,481 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,531,881
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 596,123 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,752,528
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 492,212 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,960,815
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 482,057 shares (+129.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,590,259
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 397,862 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,517,984
