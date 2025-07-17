New Analyst Forecast: $PECO Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PECO. Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a price target of 37.0 for PECO.

$PECO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PECO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $37.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $36.0 on 03/26/2025

$PECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $PECO stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

