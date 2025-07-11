New Analyst Forecast: $PEBO Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEBO. Michael Perito from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 33.0 for PEBO.

$PEBO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEBO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PEBO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Perito from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $33.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Russell Gunther from DA Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 01/22/2025

$PEBO Insider Trading Activity

$PEBO insiders have traded $PEBO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEBO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAROL A SCHNEEBERGER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,174 shares for an estimated $100,016 .

. MICHAEL RYAN KIRKHAM (EVP/General Counsel) sold 788 shares for an estimated $24,128

FRANCES A SKINNER has made 3 purchases buying 605 shares for an estimated $17,276 and 0 sales.

$PEBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $PEBO stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

