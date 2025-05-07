New Analyst Forecast: $PEB Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEB. Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a price target of 9.0 for PEB.

$PEB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PEB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $9.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Compass Point set a target price of $15.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 02/27/2025

$PEB Insider Trading Activity

$PEB insiders have traded $PEB stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON E BORTZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 9 purchases buying 171,000 shares for an estimated $1,806,720 and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $235,099 .

and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . MICHAEL J SCHALL has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $209,099 and 0 sales.

$PEB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $PEB stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

