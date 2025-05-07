New Analyst Forecast: $PEB Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEB. Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a price target of 9.0 for PEB.
$PEB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PEB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $9.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from Compass Point set a target price of $15.0 on 03/10/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 02/27/2025
$PEB Insider Trading Activity
$PEB insiders have traded $PEB stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON E BORTZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 9 purchases buying 171,000 shares for an estimated $1,806,720 and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $235,099.
- MICHAEL J SCHALL has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $209,099 and 0 sales.
$PEB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $PEB stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,719,347 shares (-84.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,397,151
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,805,597 shares (+2448.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,465,839
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,718,550 shares (+65.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,286,352
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,447,381 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,612,012
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,260,077 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,074,043
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,058,664 shares (+82.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,344,897
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,030,089 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,434,801
