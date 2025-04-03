New Analyst Forecast: $PDSB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PDSB. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PDSB.

$PDSB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDSB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

$PDSB Insider Trading Activity

$PDSB insiders have traded $PDSB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN C. GLOVER purchased 15,061 shares for an estimated $25,001

GREGORY GENE FREITAG purchased 15,060 shares for an estimated $24,999

$PDSB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $PDSB stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

