New Analyst Forecast: $PDS Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PDS. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 72.0 for PDS.
$PDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $PDS stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP removed 600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,972,000
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 558,954 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,058,435
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 229,719 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,709,499
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 207,986 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,696,307
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 146,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,844,561
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 135,908 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,336,030
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 133,485 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,223,070
