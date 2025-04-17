New Analyst Forecast: $PCTY Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCTY. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $PCTY.

$PCTY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCTY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024

$PCTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCTY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PCTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $220.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $203.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $212.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $220.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $200.0 on 10/21/2024

$PCTY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCTY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCTY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$PCTY Insider Trading Activity

$PCTY insiders have traded $PCTY stock on the open market 768 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 768 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN I SAROWITZ has made 0 purchases and 179 sales selling 531,326 shares for an estimated $106,627,368 .

. JEFFREY T DIEHL has made 0 purchases and 557 sales selling 494,569 shares for an estimated $102,591,342 .

. STEVEN R BEAUCHAMP (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $11,401,739 .

. TOBY J. WILLIAMS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,734,368 .

. RYAN GLENN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $1,005,684 .

. JOSHUA SCUTT (Senior Vice President Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,904 shares for an estimated $533,916 .

. RACHIT LOHANI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,317 shares for an estimated $274,614 .

. RONALD V WATERS sold 888 shares for an estimated $188,806

BERNARD ROBINSON KENNETH sold 709 shares for an estimated $152,151

NICHOLAS ROST (VP CAO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 723 shares for an estimated $151,675 .

. ANDREW CAPPOTELLI (Sr Vice President Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 268 shares for an estimated $51,979.

$PCTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $PCTY stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

