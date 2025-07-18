New Analyst Forecast: $PCTY Given $250.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCTY. Scott Berg from Needham set a price target of 250.0 for PCTY.

$PCTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCTY recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $PCTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $250.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $235.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $209.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $200.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $258.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $235.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Brian Peterson from Raymond James set a target price of $235.0 on 05/02/2025

$PCTY Insider Trading Activity

$PCTY insiders have traded $PCTY stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN I SAROWITZ has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 268,932 shares for an estimated $53,116,047 .

. STEVEN R BEAUCHAMP (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 82,500 shares for an estimated $17,376,757 .

. TOBY J. WILLIAMS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,734,368 .

. JOSHUA SCUTT (Senior Vice President Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,904 shares for an estimated $533,916 .

. RYAN GLENN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,708 shares for an estimated $370,004

ANDREW CAPPOTELLI (Sr Vice President Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,738 shares for an estimated $307,587 .

. NICHOLAS ROST (VP CAO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 888 shares for an estimated $185,513 .

. BERNARD ROBINSON KENNETH sold 510 shares for an estimated $102,433

$PCTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $PCTY stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

