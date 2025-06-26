New Analyst Forecast: $PCT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCT. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PCT.

$PCT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

$PCT Insider Trading Activity

$PCT insiders have traded $PCT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA purchased 619,925 shares for an estimated $4,996,595

$PCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $PCT stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

