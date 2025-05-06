New Analyst Forecast: $PCOR Given $83.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCOR. Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 83.0 for PCOR.

$PCOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PCOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $83.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 12/02/2024

$PCOR Insider Trading Activity

$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 77 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

