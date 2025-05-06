New Analyst Forecast: $PCOR Given $83.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCOR. Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 83.0 for PCOR.
$PCOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PCOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $83.0 on 05/02/2025
- Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 12/02/2024
$PCOR Insider Trading Activity
$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 77 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 345,865 shares for an estimated $25,225,125.
- WILLIAM J.G. GRIFFITH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 344,591 shares for an estimated $25,114,671.
- CONNOR KEVIN J O has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 130,772 shares for an estimated $9,727,487.
- STEVEN SCOTT DAVIS (PRESIDENT PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,055 shares for an estimated $2,260,486.
- HOWARD FU (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,284 shares for an estimated $1,907,129.
- CRAIG F. JR. COURTEMANCHE (CEO & President) sold 22,665 shares for an estimated $1,617,374
- BENJAMIN C SINGER (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,865 shares for an estimated $1,617,161.
- WILLIAM FRED JR FLEMING (SVP, Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,668 shares for an estimated $1,251,638.
- LAWRENCE JOSEPH STACK (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $995,040
- KATHRYN BUEKER sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $507,065
- ELISA STEELE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $354,000
$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC removed 5,296,133 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,839,245
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,795,491 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,466,140
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,555,612 shares (+453.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,492,007
- NORGES BANK removed 2,175,096 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,979,943
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,854,076 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,925,914
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,759,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,840,159
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,648,913 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,553,051
