New Analyst Forecast: $PCH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCH. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PCH.
$PCH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/20/2024
$PCH Insider Trading Activity
$PCH insiders have traded $PCH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC J CREMERS (President and CEO) sold 14,188 shares for an estimated $635,054
- ASHLEE TOWNSEND CRIBB (Vice President, Wood Products) sold 3,454 shares for an estimated $154,290
- MICHELE TYLER (VP, General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 3,170 shares for an estimated $141,762
- ROBERT L. SCHWARTZ (VP, Human Resources) sold 2,456 shares for an estimated $109,832
- DARIN ROBERT BALL (Vice President, Timberlands) sold 2,236 shares for an estimated $100,016
- WILLIAM R DEREU (Vice President, Real Estate) sold 2,040 shares for an estimated $91,249
- ANNA E. TORMA (VP, Public Affairs / CSO) sold 1,854 shares for an estimated $82,855
- WAYNE WASECHEK (VP and Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,293 shares for an estimated $57,952
$PCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $PCH stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 749,491 shares (+472.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,817,033
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 629,334 shares (+254.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,395,550
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 513,227 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,156,802
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 498,524 shares (+35.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,493,402
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 425,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,176,000
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 348,323 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,716,333
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 315,999 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,257,874
