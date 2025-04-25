New Analyst Forecast: $PCG Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCG. Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a price target of 22.0 for PCG.
$PCG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PCG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/24.
$PCG Insider Trading Activity
$PCG insiders have traded $PCG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARLENE SANTOS sold 125,702 shares for an estimated $2,057,741
- PATRICIA K POPPE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,555 shares for an estimated $1,147,766
- JASON M GLICKMAN sold 40,239 shares for an estimated $632,154
- CARLA J PETERMAN (EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO) sold 32,521 shares for an estimated $532,368
- LEO P DENAULT purchased 6,300 shares for an estimated $100,548
- ARNO LOCKHEART HARRIS purchased 6,389 shares for an estimated $100,051
- RAJAT BAHRI purchased 3,170 shares for an estimated $50,054
- CARLOS M HERNANDEZ purchased 3,142 shares for an estimated $49,989
- JESSICA DENECOUR purchased 1,347 shares for an estimated $21,269
$PCG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $PCG stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 35,004,305 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $706,386,874
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 19,317,171 shares (+70.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,820,510
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 14,189,655 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,778,272
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,958,282 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,318,130
- FMR LLC added 10,693,241 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,789,603
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 9,314,624 shares (+278.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,969,112
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 9,194,476 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,544,525
