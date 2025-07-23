New Analyst Forecast: $PCAR Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCAR. Steven Fisher from UBS set a price target of 100.0 for PCAR.

$PCAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCAR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PCAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $100.0 on 07/23/2025

Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/23/2025

Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $98.0 on 07/23/2025

Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 06/24/2025

David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025

Nick Housden from RBC Capital set a target price of $97.0 on 05/08/2025

Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $96.0 on 04/16/2025

$PCAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$PCAR Insider Trading Activity

$PCAR insiders have traded $PCAR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN C SIVER (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 103,671 shares for an estimated $11,565,681

HARRIE SCHIPPERS (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 28,676 shares for an estimated $3,038,787

R PRESTON FEIGHT (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 25,200 shares for an estimated $2,796,585

MICHAEL K WALTON (VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $636,784

PIERRE R BREBER purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $448,900

TODD R HUBBARD (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $224,090

$PCAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $PCAR stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

