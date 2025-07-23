New Analyst Forecast: $PCAR Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCAR. Steven Fisher from UBS set a price target of 100.0 for PCAR.
$PCAR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCAR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PCAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $100.0 on 07/23/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/23/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $98.0 on 07/23/2025
- Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 06/24/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025
- Nick Housden from RBC Capital set a target price of $97.0 on 05/08/2025
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $96.0 on 04/16/2025
$PCAR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PCAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$PCAR Insider Trading Activity
$PCAR insiders have traded $PCAR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARRIN C SIVER (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 103,671 shares for an estimated $11,565,681
- HARRIE SCHIPPERS (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 28,676 shares for an estimated $3,038,787
- R PRESTON FEIGHT (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 25,200 shares for an estimated $2,796,585
- MICHAEL K WALTON (VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $636,784
- PIERRE R BREBER purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $448,900
- TODD R HUBBARD (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $224,090
$PCAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $PCAR stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 4,097,154 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,939,884
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,379,165 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $329,029,296
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,041,168 shares (+2957.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,748,528
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,677,736 shares (+177.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,361,154
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 1,422,992 shares (+16393.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,556,731
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,357,198 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,150,369
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,126,231 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,661,112
