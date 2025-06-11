New Analyst Forecast: $PBR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PBR. Santander gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PBR.
$PBR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$PBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.15.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alejandro Anibal from Jefferies set a target price of $15.3 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025
$PBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $PBR stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 18,862,848 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,493,240
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 12,951,353 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,722,402
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 11,462,750 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,375,835
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 8,261,225 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,465,966
- FMR LLC added 6,103,446 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,523,415
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,970,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,776,386
- CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP added 4,516,382 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,764,917
