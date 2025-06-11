New Analyst Forecast: $PBR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PBR. Santander gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PBR.

$PBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PBR forecast page.

$PBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.15.

Here are some recent targets:

Alejandro Anibal from Jefferies set a target price of $15.3 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025

$PBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $PBR stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.