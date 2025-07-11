New Analyst Forecast: $PBF Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PBF. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 25.0 for PBF.

$PBF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $21.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 03/27/2025

$PBF Insider Trading Activity

$PBF insiders have traded $PBF stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 26 purchases buying 1,686,500 shares for an estimated $39,068,523 and 0 sales.

$PBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $PBF stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

