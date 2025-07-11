New Analyst Forecast: $PBF Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PBF. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 25.0 for PBF.
$PBF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $21.0 on 06/11/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 05/13/2025
- Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 05/13/2025
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025
- Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 04/24/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 03/27/2025
$PBF Insider Trading Activity
$PBF insiders have traded $PBF stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 26 purchases buying 1,686,500 shares for an estimated $39,068,523 and 0 sales.
$PBF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $PBF stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,612,447 shares (+170.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,961,613
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,170,009 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,425,471
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,049,951 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,043,564
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,018,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,447,727
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 930,576 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,764,695
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 818,219 shares (+141.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,619,800
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 690,339 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,178,571
