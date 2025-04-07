New Analyst Forecast: $PBF Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PBF. An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 22.0 for PBF.

$PBF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 04/01/2025

Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 10/17/2024

$PBF Insider Trading Activity

$PBF insiders have traded $PBF stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 45 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 45 purchases buying 6,872,600 shares for an estimated $199,450,237 and 0 sales.

$PBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $PBF stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

