New Analyst Forecast: $PBF Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PBF. An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 22.0 for PBF.
$PBF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 04/01/2025
- Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 10/17/2024
$PBF Insider Trading Activity
$PBF insiders have traded $PBF stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 45 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 45 purchases buying 6,872,600 shares for an estimated $199,450,237 and 0 sales.
$PBF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $PBF stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,795,605 shares (+204.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,223,312
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,272,254 shares (+150.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,778,343
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,071,734 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,454,537
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 886,096 shares (+668.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,525,848
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 838,400 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,259,520
- FMR LLC removed 837,782 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,243,112
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 759,910 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,175,610
