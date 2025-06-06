New Analyst Forecast: $PBA Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PBA. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PBA.

$PBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

$PBA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PBA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 03/07, 12/06.

$PBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $PBA stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.