New Analyst Forecast: $PBA Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PBA. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PBA.
$PBA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
$PBA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PBA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 03/07, 12/06.
$PBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $PBA stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 3,803,804 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,266,274
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 3,750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,112,500
- FIL LTD removed 3,221,812 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,969,134
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,159,007 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,455,050
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,908,920 shares (+69.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,444,067
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 2,768,718 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,831,781
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 2,639,366 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,653,820
