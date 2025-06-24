New Analyst Forecast: $PAYX Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAYX. Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a price target of 165.0 for PAYX.

$PAYX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAYX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PAYX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $157.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $165.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Peter Christiansen from Citigroup set a target price of $158.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $156.0 on 03/27/2025

$PAYX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAYX stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 04/09, 02/27, 02/21, 02/09, 02/05 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 02/27, 02/21, 02/09, 02/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 02/21.

on 04/09, 02/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$PAYX Insider Trading Activity

$PAYX insiders have traded $PAYX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL E GIOJA (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,653 shares for an estimated $4,893,136 .

. JOSEPH M VELLI sold 3,650 shares for an estimated $544,762

$PAYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 723 institutional investors add shares of $PAYX stock to their portfolio, and 761 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

