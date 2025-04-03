New Analyst Forecast: $PAYX Given $156.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAYX. An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 156.0 for PAYX.

$PAYX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAYX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 02/27, 02/21, 02/09, 02/05 and 0 sales.

on 02/27, 02/21, 02/09, 02/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/21.

on 02/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$PAYX Insider Trading Activity

$PAYX insiders have traded $PAYX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANTHONY BOTTINI (Sr. VP of Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,875 shares for an estimated $6,649,937 .

. MICHAEL E GIOJA (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,159 shares for an estimated $5,724,545 .

. ROBERT L. SCHRADER (Sr. VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,015 shares for an estimated $1,852,672.

$PAYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 663 institutional investors add shares of $PAYX stock to their portfolio, and 624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

