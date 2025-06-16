New Analyst Forecast: $PAYS Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAYS. Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 8.0 for PAYS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PAYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PAYS forecast page.
$PAYS Insider Trading Activity
$PAYS insiders have traded $PAYS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548.
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548.
- MARK NEWCOMER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 474,000 shares for an estimated $1,838,758.
- DANIEL R HENRY purchased 19,800 shares for an estimated $67,716
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PAYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $PAYS stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TOPLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 274,982 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $582,961
- 1248 MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 230,000 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $487,600
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 226,720 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $480,646
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 161,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $343,113
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 150,343 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,727
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 123,584 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,998
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 98,985 shares (+159.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,848
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.