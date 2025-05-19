New Analyst Forecast: $PAYS Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAYS. Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 6.0 for PAYS.

$PAYS Insider Trading Activity

$PAYS insiders have traded $PAYS stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. MARK NEWCOMER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $1,209,835.

$PAYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $PAYS stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

