New Analyst Forecast: $PAYO Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAYO. Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 8.0 for PAYO.
$PAYO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAYO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PAYO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 07/17/2025
- Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $8.5 on 05/27/2025
- Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup set a target price of $10.0 on 05/22/2025
- Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $9.0 on 05/13/2025
- Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $8.0 on 05/08/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 04/02/2025
$PAYO Insider Trading Activity
$PAYO insiders have traded $PAYO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT H. GALIT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,092,451 shares for an estimated $7,328,158.
- BEATRICE ORDONEZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $883,914
- ITAI PERRY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 46,923 shares for an estimated $380,545
- SUSANNA MORGAN sold 16,180 shares for an estimated $109,574
$PAYO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $PAYO stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,656,056 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,725,769
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,838,327 shares (+2566.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,438,170
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 1,655,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,101,617
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,616,249 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,814,780
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,584,821 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,585,041
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,467,357 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,726,379
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,390,548 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,164,905
