New Analyst Forecast: $PAYO Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAYO. Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 8.0 for PAYO.

$PAYO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAYO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PAYO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $8.5 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup set a target price of $10.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $9.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $8.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 04/02/2025

$PAYO Insider Trading Activity

$PAYO insiders have traded $PAYO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT H. GALIT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,092,451 shares for an estimated $7,328,158 .

. BEATRICE ORDONEZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $883,914

ITAI PERRY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 46,923 shares for an estimated $380,545

SUSANNA MORGAN sold 16,180 shares for an estimated $109,574

$PAYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $PAYO stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

