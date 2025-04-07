Stocks
PATK

New Analyst Forecast: $PATK Given $96.0 Price Target

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PATK. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 96.0 for PATK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PATK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PATK forecast page.

$PATK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PATK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PATK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $96.0 on 04/04/2025
  • Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $105.0 on 01/07/2025
  • Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $150.0 on 10/23/2024

$PATK Insider Trading Activity

$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDY L NEMETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,380.
  • M SCOTT WELCH has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,073,777 and 0 sales.
  • JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207.
  • STACEY L NEU (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,885 shares for an estimated $246,749
  • DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PATK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 4,291,636 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $356,549,118
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,804,096 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,964,295
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,036,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,177,050
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,179,598 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,001,001
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,100,042 shares (+118.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,391,489
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 959,104 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,682,360
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 546,964 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,441,769

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PATK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.