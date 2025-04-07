New Analyst Forecast: $PATK Given $96.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PATK. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 96.0 for PATK.

$PATK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PATK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PATK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $96.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $105.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $150.0 on 10/23/2024

$PATK Insider Trading Activity

$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDY L NEMETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,380 .

. M SCOTT WELCH has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,073,777 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207 .

. STACEY L NEU (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,885 shares for an estimated $246,749

DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750

$PATK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

