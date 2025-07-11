New Analyst Forecast: $PARR Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PARR. Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a price target of 34.0 for PARR.

$PARR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PARR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PARR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $34.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Nitin Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $30.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $19.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $14.75 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 John Royall from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 01/16/2025

$PARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $PARR stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

