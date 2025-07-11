New Analyst Forecast: $PARR Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PARR. Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a price target of 34.0 for PARR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PARR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PARR forecast page.
$PARR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PARR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PARR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $34.0 on 07/11/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 07/10/2025
- Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $30.0 on 06/30/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $19.0 on 05/28/2025
- Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $14.75 on 04/16/2025
- John Royall from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 01/16/2025
$PARR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $PARR stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,127,966 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,604,795
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,553,977 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,159,712
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 731,907 shares (+2861.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,436,993
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 444,297 shares (+216.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,335,675
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 420,583 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,997,513
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 369,080 shares (+121.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,263,080
- UBS GROUP AG removed 350,747 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,001,652
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.