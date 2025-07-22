New Analyst Forecast: $PARA Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PARA. Needham gave a rating of 'Hold' for $PARA.

$PARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PARA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025

$PARA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PARA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $14.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $12.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $10.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $16.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 04/15/2025

$PARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $PARA stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

