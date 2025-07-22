New Analyst Forecast: $PARA Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PARA. Needham gave a rating of 'Hold' for $PARA.
$PARA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PARA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025
$PARA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PARA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $14.0 on 06/26/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $12.0 on 05/29/2025
- David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $10.0 on 05/21/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 05/06/2025
- Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $16.0 on 05/06/2025
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 04/15/2025
$PARA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $PARA stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 6,655,087 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,594,840
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 6,199,849 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,150,194
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,037,642 shares (+165.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,210,198
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 4,883,945 shares (+530.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,411,982
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 4,632,083 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,399,712
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,513,774 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,024,737
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,957,591 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,372,788
