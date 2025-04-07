New Analyst Forecast: $PARA Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PARA. An analyst from Fox Advisors set a price target of 12.0 for PARA.
$PARA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PARA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Fox Advisors set a target price of $12.0 on 04/02/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 02/04/2025
- Michael Nathanson from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $10.0 on 11/11/2024
$PARA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $PARA stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 11,672,687 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,096,306
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,017,566 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,483,740
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 4,632,083 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,451,588
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 4,265,500 shares (+85.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,617,130
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,142,827 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,333,970
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 3,741,000 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,130,860
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 3,030,893 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,703,140
