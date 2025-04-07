New Analyst Forecast: $PARA Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PARA. An analyst from Fox Advisors set a price target of 12.0 for PARA.

$PARA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PARA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Fox Advisors set a target price of $12.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Michael Nathanson from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $10.0 on 11/11/2024

$PARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $PARA stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

