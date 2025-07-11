New Analyst Forecast: $PAR Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAR. Mayank Tandon from Needham set a price target of 90.0 for PAR.

$PAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $65.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $90.0 on 03/03/2025

$PAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAR stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.

on 01/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/13, 01/22 and 0 sales.

$PAR Insider Trading Activity

$PAR insiders have traded $PAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN A MENAR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $433,875

NARINDER SINGH sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $101,354

DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,980

$PAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PAR stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

