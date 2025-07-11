New Analyst Forecast: $PAR Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAR. Mayank Tandon from Needham set a price target of 90.0 for PAR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PAR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PAR forecast page.
$PAR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 07/11/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $65.0 on 05/12/2025
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $90.0 on 03/03/2025
$PAR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PAR stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/13, 01/22 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PAR Insider Trading Activity
$PAR insiders have traded $PAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN A MENAR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $433,875
- NARINDER SINGH sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $101,354
- DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,980
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PAR stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 756,245 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,388,068
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 548,374 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,637,261
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 391,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,018,290
- INVESCO LTD. added 228,369 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,008,154
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 204,666 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,554,212
- TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP added 189,734 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,638,283
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 187,076 shares (+75.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,475,241
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.