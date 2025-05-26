New Analyst Forecast: $PANW Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PANW. Peter Weed from Bernstein set a price target of 225.0 for PANW.

$PANW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PANW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PANW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $217.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $225.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $210.0 on 05/15/2025

$PANW Insider Trading Activity

$PANW insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 134 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 134 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 2,435,143 shares for an estimated $432,927,626 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 917,828 shares for an estimated $191,352,046 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 521,255 shares for an estimated $104,232,508 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,648,465

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,400,951 .

. DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,725,600 .

. WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,706 shares for an estimated $999,657 .

. JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $410,316 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 250 shares for an estimated $100,003

$PANW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,205 institutional investors add shares of $PANW stock to their portfolio, and 760 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

