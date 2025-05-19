Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $PAGS Given $14.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAGS. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 14.0 for PAGS.

$PAGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $PAGS stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 6,129,730 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,769,839
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,721,641 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,026,120
  • ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,106,585 shares (+71.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,447,222
  • SPX GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA added 2,648,191 shares (+176.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,205,697
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,727,623 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,181,763
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,502,956 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,467,554
  • AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 1,374,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,486,435

