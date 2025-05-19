New Analyst Forecast: $PAGS Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAGS. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 14.0 for PAGS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PAGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PAGS forecast page.
$PAGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $PAGS stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 6,129,730 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,769,839
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,721,641 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,026,120
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,106,585 shares (+71.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,447,222
- SPX GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA added 2,648,191 shares (+176.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,205,697
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,727,623 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,181,763
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,502,956 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,467,554
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 1,374,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,486,435
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.