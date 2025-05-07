New Analyst Forecast: $PACK Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PACK. Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 5.0 for PACK.
$PACK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PACK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PACK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 05/07/2025
- Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.5 on 12/19/2024
$PACK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $PACK stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 683,851 shares (+28.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,704,894
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 274,944 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,891,614
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 239,954 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,300,550
- M&T BANK CORP removed 227,029 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,230,497
- UBS GROUP AG added 219,106 shares (+942.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,449
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 198,973 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,368,934
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 182,576 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,256,122
