New Analyst Forecast: $PACK Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PACK. Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 5.0 for PACK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PACK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PACK forecast page.

$PACK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PACK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PACK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.5 on 12/19/2024

$PACK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $PACK stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.