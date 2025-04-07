New Analyst Forecast: $PAAS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAAS. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PAAS.
$PAAS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAAS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
$PAAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $PAAS stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 6,814,036 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,779,807
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. removed 3,171,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,133,411
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC removed 3,044,564 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,561,084
- FMR LLC added 2,939,504 shares (+218.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,436,770
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,883,195 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,078,202
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,694,949 shares (+541.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,271,868
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,191,032 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,082,667
