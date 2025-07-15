New Analyst Forecast: $PAAS Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAAS. Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a price target of 46.0 for PAAS.
$PAAS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAAS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PAAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $46.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a target price of $32.0 on 04/14/2025
- Craig Hutchison from TD Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 02/27/2025
$PAAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $PAAS stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 5,619,660 shares (+131.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,155,817
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 3,389,549 shares (+319.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,552,050
- FIL LTD added 1,547,826 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,980,345
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,264,163 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,653,330
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 1,179,632 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,469,894
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 963,653 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,891,156
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 959,859 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,793,157
