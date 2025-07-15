New Analyst Forecast: $PAAS Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAAS. Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a price target of 46.0 for PAAS.

$PAAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAAS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PAAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $46.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a target price of $32.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Craig Hutchison from TD Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 02/27/2025

$PAAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $PAAS stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

