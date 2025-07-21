New Analyst Forecast: $OZK Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OZK. Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a price target of 49.0 for OZK.
$OZK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OZK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OZK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $49.0 on 07/21/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 07/08/2025
- Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $48.0 on 04/22/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $54.0 on 04/21/2025
- Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 03/13/2025
$OZK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $OZK stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 900,794 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,139,499
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 787,882 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,233,472
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC added 631,816 shares (+98.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,452,405
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 570,116 shares (+51.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,771,540
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 387,392 shares (+2265.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,832,182
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 361,180 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,693,271
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 343,392 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,920,382
