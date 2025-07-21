New Analyst Forecast: $OZK Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OZK. Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a price target of 49.0 for OZK.

$OZK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OZK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OZK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $49.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $48.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $54.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 03/13/2025

$OZK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $OZK stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

