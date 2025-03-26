New Analyst Forecast: $OXY Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OXY. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 58.0 for OXY.

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $77.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $72.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $65.0 on 10/10/2024

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $50,000 on 10/25.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 508 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 746 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

