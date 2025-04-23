New Analyst Forecast: $OXY Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OXY. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 48.0 for OXY.

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/22/2025

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 502 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.