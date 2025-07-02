New Analyst Forecast: $OVV Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OVV. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OVV.

$OVV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OVV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

$OVV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OVV recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $58.0 on 03/05/2025

$OVV Insider Trading Activity

$OVV insiders have traded $OVV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN W NANCE sold 5,501 shares for an estimated $210,028

$OVV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $OVV stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

