New Analyst Forecast: $OVV Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OVV. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OVV.
$OVV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OVV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OVV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OVV forecast page.
$OVV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OVV recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 03/20/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $58.0 on 03/05/2025
$OVV Insider Trading Activity
$OVV insiders have traded $OVV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN W NANCE sold 5,501 shares for an estimated $210,028
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OVV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $OVV stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 7,344,796 shares (+383.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,357,268
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 6,840,362 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,767,493
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,288,989 shares (+69.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,968,729
- MEREWETHER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,830,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,361,022
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,482,509 shares (+43.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,451,385
- FMR LLC added 1,475,179 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,137,661
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,446,198 shares (+348.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,897,274
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.