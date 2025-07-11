Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $OVV Given $51.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OVV. Jason Bouvier from Scotiabank set a price target of 51.0 for OVV.

$OVV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OVV recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $OVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Bouvier from Scotiabank set a target price of $51.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $51.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $58.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $57.0 on 03/26/2025
  • Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 03/13/2025

$OVV Insider Trading Activity

$OVV insiders have traded $OVV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVEN W NANCE sold 5,501 shares for an estimated $210,028

$OVV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $OVV stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

