New Analyst Forecast: $OVV Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OVV. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 50.0 for OVV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OVV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OVV forecast page.

$OVV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OVV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $58.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $70.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $47.0 on 10/28/2024

$OVV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $OVV stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.