New Analyst Forecast: $OVV Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OVV. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 50.0 for OVV.
$OVV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OVV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 03/20/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $58.0 on 03/05/2025
- Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $70.0 on 01/03/2025
- Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $47.0 on 10/28/2024
$OVV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $OVV stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,440,332 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,333,446
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,203,087 shares (+1732.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,725,023
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,843,125 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,146,562
- FMR LLC removed 2,811,117 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,850,238
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,312,292 shares (+1577.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,647,826
- MARINER, LLC removed 1,933,901 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,322,990
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,818,337 shares (+243.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,642,648
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.