New Analyst Forecast: $OUST Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OUST. Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a price target of 34.0 for OUST.
$OUST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OUST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OUST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.34.
Here are some recent targets:
- Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025
- Casey Ryan from WestPark Capital set a target price of $13.68 on 05/09/2025
- Kevin Garrigan from Rosenblatt set a target price of $17.0 on 03/21/2025
- Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 03/21/2025
$OUST Insider Trading Activity
$OUST insiders have traded $OUST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OUST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARIEN SPENCER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,475 shares for an estimated $62,529.
- MEGAN CHUNG (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 2,828 shares for an estimated $53,066
- CHEN GENG (Interim CFO) sold 3,050 shares for an estimated $23,269
$OUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $OUST stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 900,717 shares (-71.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,088,438
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 532,907 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,785,504
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 437,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,926,056
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 431,145 shares (+79.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,871,682
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 314,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,819,720
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 254,580 shares (+610.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,286,128
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 210,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,885,800
