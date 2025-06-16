New Analyst Forecast: $OUST Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OUST. Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 19.0 for OUST.

$OUST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OUST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OUST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $19.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 03/27/2025

$OUST Insider Trading Activity

$OUST insiders have traded $OUST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OUST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHEN GENG (Interim CFO) sold 3,050 shares for an estimated $23,269

DARIEN SPENCER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 497 shares for an estimated $4,248.

$OUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $OUST stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

