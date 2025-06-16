New Analyst Forecast: $OUST Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OUST. Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 19.0 for OUST.
$OUST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OUST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OUST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $19.0 on 06/12/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 03/27/2025
$OUST Insider Trading Activity
$OUST insiders have traded $OUST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OUST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHEN GENG (Interim CFO) sold 3,050 shares for an estimated $23,269
- DARIEN SPENCER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 497 shares for an estimated $4,248.
$OUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $OUST stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 900,717 shares (-71.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,088,438
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 532,907 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,785,504
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 437,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,926,056
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 431,145 shares (+79.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,871,682
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 336,986 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,117,968
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 314,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,819,720
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 265,170 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,240,377
