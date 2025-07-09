Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $OTRK Given 'Buy' Rating

July 09, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTRK. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OTRK.

$OTRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OTRK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OTRK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OTRK forecast page.

