New Analyst Forecast: $OTRK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTRK. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OTRK.

$OTRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OTRK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

