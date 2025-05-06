New Analyst Forecast: $OTLY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTLY. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $OTLY.

$OTLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OTLY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OTLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OTLY forecast page.

$OTLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTLY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OTLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 03/05/2025

$OTLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $OTLY stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.