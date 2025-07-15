New Analyst Forecast: $OTLY Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTLY. Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a price target of 14.0 for OTLY.

$OTLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OTLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $17.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $32.0 on 03/24/2025

$OTLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $OTLY stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

