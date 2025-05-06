New Analyst Forecast: $OSW Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSW. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OSW.
$OSW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OSW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OSW forecast page.
$OSW Insider Trading Activity
$OSW insiders have traded $OSW stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEONARD I FLUXMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 448,997 shares for an estimated $8,599,165.
- ANDREW R HEYER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $3,277,760.
- STEPHEN LAZARUS (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 132,794 shares for an estimated $2,443,812.
- WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $367,124
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OSW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $OSW stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 2,939,594 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,497,920
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 2,673,765 shares (+2326.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,892,514
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,685,348 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,538,425
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 1,530,525 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,457,447
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 845,117 shares (+205.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,817,828
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 798,270 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,885,572
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 797,562 shares (+1699.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,871,483
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.