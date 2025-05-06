New Analyst Forecast: $OSW Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSW. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OSW.

$OSW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OSW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OSW forecast page.

$OSW Insider Trading Activity

$OSW insiders have traded $OSW stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD I FLUXMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 448,997 shares for an estimated $8,599,165 .

. ANDREW R HEYER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $3,277,760 .

. STEPHEN LAZARUS (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 132,794 shares for an estimated $2,443,812 .

. WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $367,124

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OSW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $OSW stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.