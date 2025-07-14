New Analyst Forecast: $OSTX Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSTX. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 20.0 for OSTX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OSTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OSTX forecast page.

$OSTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Chad Messer from Lake Street set a target price of $19.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a target price of $15.0 on 01/16/2025

$OSTX Insider Trading Activity

$OSTX insiders have traded $OSTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHALOM AUERBACH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 258,732 shares for an estimated $642,393.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.