New Analyst Forecast: $OSK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OSK.

$OSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

$OSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $120.0 on 04/21/2025

Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 01/31/2025

Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $116.0 on 12/19/2024

$OSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $OSK stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

