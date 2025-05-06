New Analyst Forecast: $OSK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OSK.
$OSK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
$OSK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $120.0 on 04/21/2025
- Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 01/31/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $116.0 on 12/19/2024
$OSK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $OSK stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,743,712 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,048,424
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 384,141 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,520,284
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 363,841 shares (+88.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,590,363
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 339,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,285,771
- UBS GROUP AG added 280,699 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,686,053
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 273,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,968,275
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 244,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,042,073
