New Analyst Forecast: $OSIS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSIS. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $OSIS.

$OSIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSIS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$OSIS Insider Trading Activity

$OSIS insiders have traded $OSIS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEEPAK CHOPRA (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $16,968,050 .

. ALAN I EDRICK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,988 .

. GERALD M CHIZEVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,701 shares for an estimated $825,256 .

. MANOOCHER M ALIABADI (PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,237 shares for an estimated $763,384 .

. JAMES B HAWKINS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $365,240

WILLIAM FRANCIS JR BALLHAUS sold 675 shares for an estimated $122,600

PAUL KEITH MORBEN (PRES., OSI ELECTRONICS) sold 155 shares for an estimated $30,900

$OSIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $OSIS stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

