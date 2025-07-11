Stocks
OSCR

New Analyst Forecast: $OSCR Given $10.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSCR. Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a price target of 10.0 for OSCR.

$OSCR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSCR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025

$OSCR Insider Trading Activity

$OSCR insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $410,750

$OSCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $OSCR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

