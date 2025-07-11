New Analyst Forecast: $OSCR Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSCR. Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a price target of 10.0 for OSCR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OSCR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OSCR forecast page.
$OSCR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSCR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 07/11/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 07/02/2025
- Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025
$OSCR Insider Trading Activity
$OSCR insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $410,750
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OSCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $OSCR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,469,571 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,486,075
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,073,765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,297,059
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 2,570,446 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,698,547
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,998,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,203,874
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,725,100 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,616,061
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,537,382 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,155,078
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,419,606 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,611,034
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.