New Analyst Forecast: $OSBC Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSBC. An analyst from Stephens set a price target of 20.0 for OSBC.

$OSBC Insider Trading Activity

$OSBC insiders have traded $OSBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LADOWICZ sold 13,888 shares for an estimated $253,696

ROCKS PATTI TEMPLE purchased 5,625 shares for an estimated $100,067

BILLY J JR. LYONS has made 2 purchases buying 48 shares for an estimated $838 and 0 sales.

$OSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $OSBC stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

