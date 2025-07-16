New Analyst Forecast: $OS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OS. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $OS.

$OS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OS in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

$OS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OS recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $OS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $33.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho set a target price of $33.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Koji Ikeda from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $35.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 05/09/2025

$OS Insider Trading Activity

$OS insiders have traded $OS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG COLBY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 286,279 shares for an estimated $7,315,947 .

. WILLIAM A KOEFOED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 85,855 shares for an estimated $2,348,849 .

. JOHN KINZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,659,027 .

. KEN HOHENSTEIN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,280 shares for an estimated $1,296,284 .

. JONATHAN D MARINER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,261 shares for an estimated $361,296 .

. THOMAS ANTHONY SHEA (CEO and President) sold 9,913 shares for an estimated $279,843

