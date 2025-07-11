New Analyst Forecast: $ORRF Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORRF. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 39.0 for ORRF.
$ORRF Insider Trading Activity
$ORRF insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN D BRUNNER has made 2 purchases buying 5,300 shares for an estimated $174,503 and 0 sales.
- SCOTT V FAINOR has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,520 and 0 sales.
- JOHN W GIAMBALVO purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,800
- SARAH M BROWN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,407
$ORRF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $ORRF stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 2,291,717 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,774,427
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 225,873 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,778,448
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 182,709 shares (+123.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,483,097
- STATE STREET CORP added 158,468 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,755,624
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,501,500
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 114,297 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,430,052
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 106,879 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,207,438
